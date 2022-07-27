Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.0% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.68.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $159.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average is $210.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

