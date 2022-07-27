Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.39

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 6595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,385,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,000,533.84. In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,385,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,000,533.84. Also, Director Keyvan Salehi bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at C$322,000. In the last three months, insiders have bought 474,000 shares of company stock worth $237,765.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.