NULS Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. NULS has a market capitalization of $22.20 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00031661 BTC.

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

