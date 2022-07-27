Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Up 637.5% in July

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 637.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NPV stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $17.93.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
