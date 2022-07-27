Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Up 637.5% in July

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 637.5% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NPV stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPV. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

