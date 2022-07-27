NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $174.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

