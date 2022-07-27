Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after acquiring an additional 846,290 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,688,000 after purchasing an additional 496,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after purchasing an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,175. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

