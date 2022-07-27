Oak Harvest Investment Services Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.13. 9,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,833. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

