Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 990 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Netflix were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Netflix by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,645,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.11. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

