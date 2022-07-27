Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

NIKE Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.64. 70,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,839,499. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $167.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

