OriginTrail Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $81.56 million and approximately $539,305.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,750.21 or 0.99984699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003850 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,286,563 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.