Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,149 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.00. 90,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

