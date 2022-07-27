Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,873. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $519.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.