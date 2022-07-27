Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) were up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 38,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 185,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ovid Therapeutics to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.63, a current ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $147.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 753,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 245,291 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 99,206 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,884 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

