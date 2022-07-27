Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Price Performance

NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. 22,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,769. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -148.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -619.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Paramount Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Paramount Group by 73.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.