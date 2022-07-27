Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Tops $29.78 on Top Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.78 or 0.00130479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $416,869.50 and approximately $18.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,821.27 or 1.00002009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003859 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00127913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029889 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.