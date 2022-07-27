PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $171.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.