Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases Shares of 1,470 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.7 %

GS opened at $318.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.33 and a 200-day moving average of $326.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

