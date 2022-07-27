PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $140,167.85 and $170.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

