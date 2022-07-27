PlatON Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.15 Million (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $33.46 million and $1.15 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,413.03 or 0.99933512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003835 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00126811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,829,391,249 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

