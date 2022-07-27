PolySwarm (NCT) Market Cap Reaches $28.15 Million

PolySwarm (NCT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $28.15 million and approximately $661,126.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,793.92 or 1.00009705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003877 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00128203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.