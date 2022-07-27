Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Premier Financial Price Performance

PFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,325. The company has a market cap of $975.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $25,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier Financial

About Premier Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $240,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

