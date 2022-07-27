Project TXA Market Capitalization Reaches $1.74 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002948 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Project TXA has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $608,809.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016147 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001759 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033433 BTC.
Project TXA Coin Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Buying and Selling Project TXA
