Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.54-$4.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $126.32. 18,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,470. Prologis has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Prologis
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 172.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
