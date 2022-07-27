Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.54-$4.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $126.32. 18,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,470. Prologis has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 172.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

