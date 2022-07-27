Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,414 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

