Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $215.97 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

