Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PVCT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 91,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.

