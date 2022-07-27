Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in July

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

Shares of QABSY traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. 555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

