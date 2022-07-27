Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in July

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Qantas Airways Stock Performance
Shares of QABSY traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. 555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.
About Qantas Airways
