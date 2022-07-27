QuickSwap Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. QuickSwap has a market cap of $26.22 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $80.17 or 0.00350742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033989 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX.

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

