Rage Fan (RAGE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $108,377.38

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $108,377.38 and approximately $18,169.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017123 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001801 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00034087 BTC.
Rage Fan Profile
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Rage Fan Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.