Rai Reflex Index Price Down 0.3% This Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00012800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $13.59 million and $461,761.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00034087 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,662,981 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

