Rainicorn (RAINI) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $12.17 million and approximately $208,280.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032142 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Rainicorn Coin Trading

