Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Lowered to $120.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Vertical Research to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s previous close.

RTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

RTX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

