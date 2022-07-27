Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Market Cap Reaches $6.86 Million

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00005035 BTC on major exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and $2,512.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.00439414 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000789 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.38 or 0.02230261 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00306022 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000699 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
