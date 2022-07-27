Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Announces Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY22 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

ROIC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 47.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.