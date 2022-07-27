Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Announces Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY22 guidance to $1.08-$1.12 EPS.
ROIC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.09.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 47.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.
