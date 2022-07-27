Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-$1.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE REXR traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $62.01. 83,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.63%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,132,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,080,000 after acquiring an additional 136,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,644,000 after acquiring an additional 165,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,635,000 after purchasing an additional 73,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.