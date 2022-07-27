Rise Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Rise has a total market cap of $168,926.90 and $32.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00054559 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 200,807,918 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

According to CryptoCompare, "RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. "

