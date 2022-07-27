RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) Stock Price Up 66.7%

RTCORE Inc (OTCMKTS:PPPS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 66.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

RTCORE Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

RTCORE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

