Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $661,569.34 and approximately $165.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,856.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1,620.95 or 0.07091919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00022689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00141417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00258188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.95 or 0.00699826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.00565498 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005675 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 39,559,856 coins and its circulating supply is 39,442,543 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

