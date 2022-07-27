Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

MBB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.18. 5,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,443. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

