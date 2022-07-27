Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $40.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 10.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,921,539 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.