Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 30,472 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,472 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,440,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SMH traded up $6.36 on Wednesday, hitting $228.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,330. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.94 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.07.

