Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 37,193 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $134.74. 23,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,468. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

