SakeToken (SAKE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $395,809.00

SakeToken (SAKE) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. SakeToken has a market cap of $454,552.11 and $395,809.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 60.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SakeToken alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,699.19 or 1.00013820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003852 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00128056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

SakeToken Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,278,606 coins and its circulating supply is 101,862,352 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling SakeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SakeToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SakeToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SakeToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.