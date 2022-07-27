Seele-N Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Seele-N has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Seele-N coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,751.05 or 0.99995556 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005711 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003815 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00127172 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00029468 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.
Seele-N Coin Profile
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
