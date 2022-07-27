Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the June 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Seiko Epson Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,801. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

