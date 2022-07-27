SelfKey 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.65 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $24.42 million and $20.65 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SelfKey has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SelfKey alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,866.84 or 1.00007325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,199,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.