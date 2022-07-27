Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Sentivate has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $10,196.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,946.37 or 0.99954228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00128273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.