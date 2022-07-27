Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Grows By 694.1%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 694.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.75) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.48) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,671.25.
BZLFY traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,580. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
