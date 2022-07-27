Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Increases By 1,300.0%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.
Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile
