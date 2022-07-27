Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Increases By 1,300.0%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.