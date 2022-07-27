Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Grows By 1,144.3%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,500 shares, an increase of 1,144.3% from the June 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares during the last quarter.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

GLDI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,530. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22.

